BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Aventus Retail Property Fund
* Aventus retail property fund - 15 centres have been valued as at 31 december 2016 resulting in a $27 million like for like overall uplift in value of portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results