Dec 20 Owens-illinois Inc :
* Owens-Illinois Inc says settlement will reduce plan's
pension obligations by 10 to 15 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says during 2016, asbestos payments of
approximately $125 million will reduce this liability to less
than $700 million
* Owens-Illinois Inc - adjusted free cash flow for full
year 2016 would be approximately $425 million
* Owens-Illinois -improved debt profile through recent
issuance of 500 million euro, eight-year, fixed-rate bond with
coupon of 3.125 percent
* Owens-Illinois Inc says continues to de-risk its pension
plans
* Owens-Illinois Inc says recently settled approximately
$200 million in pension obligations of owens-illinois hourly
retirement plan
* Owens-Illinois Inc - company reported a total
asbestos-related liability of $817 million on its balance sheet
at year end 2015
* Owens-Illinois Inc - in 2017, expected asbestos payments
of approximately $115 million will further decrease liability
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: