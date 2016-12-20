Dec 20 Cboe Holdings Inc

* On December 15, 2016, Co entered into a term loan credit agreement- SEC filing

* Term loan agreement provides for a senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion

* Company may also increase commitments under term loan agreement by up to $500 million for a total of $1.5 billion

* Proceeds from term loan facility may be used to finance in part Company's proposed of Bats Global Markets, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: