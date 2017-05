Dec 20 Gopro Inc

* On Dec 14, board approved an increase of approximately $7 million to company's estimated total aggregate restructuring charges - SEC filing

* $7 million restructuring charges are in addition to approximately $24 million to $33 million in restructuring charges previously disclosed by Company

* Company expects to recognize most of restructuring charges in Q4 of 2016- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: