Dec 20 Tesla Motors Inc

* Amended credit agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up to $50 million of additional commitments pursuant to terms of credit agreement

* Warehouse agreement amendment increased maximum facility limit under warehouse agreement from $300 million to $600 million

* On December 15, entered into fifth amendment to ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015

* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments under credit agreement by $200.0 million, increasing it to $1.2 billion

* On Dec 15, 2016, Tesla Finance LLC (TFL) and Tesla 2014 Warehouse SPV LLC entered amendment no. 2 to loan and security agreement, dated Aug 31, 2016