BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 CV Check Ltd
* rod sherwood, in his new role as ceo, has conducted a complete review of company's operations which includes staff reductions
* executive directors colin boyan and craig sharp have agreed to step down from board with effect from 1 january 2017
* revised expectations for fy17 revenue of $11.0 million to $12.0 million, over 50% increase on fy16
* re-affirms expectation of cash flow breakeven in december 2017 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares