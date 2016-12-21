BRIEF-ICTV Brands reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* ICTV Brands, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Alterra Capital Partners Inc
* Acquisition of 93.48% of total outstanding capital stock of Philab Industries Inc. and issuance of two million common shares of corp
* Issuance for aggregate subscription price of 500mln pesos
* Undertaking several strategic changes in mobile solutions segment, which should yield results in third-quarter of this year