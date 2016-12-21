BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings -
* Discloseable Transactions Involving Formation Of Joint Venture, Provision Of Term Loan Facility And Advance To An Entity
* Unit Diamond Fox ltd entered into facility agreement with borrower, Praiseworth Global Ltd
* Unit entered into jv agreement in relation to formation of jv company
* Lender has agreed to provide facility in principal amount of hk$660mln
* Lender is diamond fox limited, a unit of co, borrower is praiseworth global limited
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results