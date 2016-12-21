BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 Migme Ltd
* It has implemented a cost reduction program
* Simplifies operations and reduces costs with view of being able to deliver cashflow positive operations in 2017
* Migme ltd - cost reduction program will remove further a$300,000 of costs per month by march 2017 to business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results