BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer
Dec 21 RnB Retail And Brands AB (Publ)
* Q1 sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 1.4 percent
* Q1 operating income increased to SEK 46 mln (30).
* Q1 operating income before amortization for latest 12-month period totaled SEK 105 mln (103).
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock