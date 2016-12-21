Dec 21 RnB Retail And Brands AB (Publ)

* Q1 sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 1.4 percent

* Q1 operating income increased to SEK 46 mln (30).

* Q1 operating income before amortization for latest 12-month period totaled SEK 105 mln (103).