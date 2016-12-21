BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 MRM Sa :
* Reg-MRM: sale of Cap Cergy property in Cergy-Pontoise (95) for 21.1 million euros(excluding transfer taxes)
* Sale of Cap Cergy property is part of MRM'S strategic drive to refocus progressively on retail property ownership and management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results