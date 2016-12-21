US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
Dec 21 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Tower business to be demerged into a separate company to be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure
* RCom to also receive 'B' class non voting shares in towerco providing 49% future economic upside from the business
* RCom will continue to hold 50% stake in Aircel JV and 49% upside in towers business to be monetised at appropriate time
* Reliance Communications signs binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and institutional partners for sale of towers business
* Says RCom to receive upfront cash payment of 110 billion rupees (US$ 1.6 billion)
* Says RCom and RJio to continue as major long term tenants
* Says RCom to utilise cash 110 billion rupees solely to reduce debt
* RCom expects significant future value creation from the B class shares
* RCom to enjoy certain information and other rights, but will not be involved directly or indirectly in management and operations of new co Source text: bit.ly/2hpMymz Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
