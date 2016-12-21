US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Dec 21 Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
* Study centre approved by office of Drug Control General, on 16-Dec-2016 for a period of three years
* Says approval of bioavailability/bioequivalence study centre at B-17, tie, phase-II, Balanagar, Hyderabad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)