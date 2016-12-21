BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Says moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap segment
* Will be moved from Mid Cap to Large Cap segment as per Jan. 2, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017