Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - Distribution of banknotes during November 10 to December 19, 2016

* RBI - Over period from Nov 10 upto Dec 19, banks have reported that banknotes worth 5.93 trln rupees have been issued to public either over counter or via ATMs

* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches 2.2 billion pieces belonged to higher denominations of INR 2000, INR 500

* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches, for distribution to the public, a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations

* RBI - Over period of Nov 10, 2016 to Dec 19, 2016, RBI issued to banks, their branches, for distribution to public, 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations

* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches 20.4 billion pieces of small denominations of INR 10, 20, 50 and 100s Source text: bit.ly/2hUaFxj