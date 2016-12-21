US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - Distribution of banknotes during November 10 to December 19, 2016
* RBI - Over period from Nov 10 upto Dec 19, banks have reported that banknotes worth 5.93 trln rupees have been issued to public either over counter or via ATMs
* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches 2.2 billion pieces belonged to higher denominations of INR 2000, INR 500
* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches, for distribution to the public, a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations
* RBI - Over period of Nov 10, 2016 to Dec 19, 2016, RBI issued to banks, their branches, for distribution to public, 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations
* RBI - In the period, RBI issued to banks and branches 20.4 billion pieces of small denominations of INR 10, 20, 50 and 100s Source text: bit.ly/2hUaFxj
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)