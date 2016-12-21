Dec 21 Savills Plc

* Sale on behalf of Crosstree Real Estate Partners

* Savills - has sold Dixons Carphone's headquarters office at 1 Portal Way in Acton, London W3 to Imperial College. Off-Market sale completed for 83.5 million stg

* Sale representing a net initial yield of 4.68 pct assuming full costs