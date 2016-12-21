BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces the repurchase of its CSLS ETNs and the acceleration of its CSCR and FIBG ETNs
Dec 21 Savills Plc
* Sale on behalf of Crosstree Real Estate Partners
* Savills - has sold Dixons Carphone's headquarters office at 1 Portal Way in Acton, London W3 to Imperial College. Off-Market sale completed for 83.5 million stg
* Sale representing a net initial yield of 4.68 pct assuming full costs
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.