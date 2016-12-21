Dec 21 Synergy Income Fund Ltd

* Transaction will be implemented on 22 December 2016

* Synergy income - VAM consideration shares and cumulative consideration shares will be issued to Vukile Property Fund Limited ("vukile") and shareholders of Cumulative Properties Limited

* Newly constituted board of directors will meet in january 2017 to consider position of chief executive officer of company

* All outstanding conditions precedent to transaction have now been fulfilled and transaction is accordingly unconditional in accordance with its terms

* Gerald Leissner, who was due to take up position of chief executive officer of company, passed away on 16 december 2016