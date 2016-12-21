BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG :
* Accepts the offer of amadeus corporate business ag for i:fao shares
* Amadeus Corporate Business AG raises offer price for shares of I: FAO AG from 27.56 euros to 30.00 euros ($31.21)
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm's preferred stock issue