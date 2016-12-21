Dec 21 Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG :

* Accepts the offer of amadeus corporate business ag for i:fao shares

* Amadeus Corporate Business AG raises offer price for shares of I: FAO AG from 27.56 euros to 30.00 euros ($31.21)