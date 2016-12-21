BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Padaeng Industry Pcl
* deal for acquisition of 1 million common shares equivalent to 99.99% of total issued shares of IEC Mae Ramat Co by unit
* entered into the sale and purchase agreement dated december 20, 2016 with the seller international engineering pcl Source text (bit.ly/2h0w4R3) Further company coverage:
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock