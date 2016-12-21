Dec 21 Advent International:
* Advent International acquires significant minority stake
in ASK Group
* Moelis & Company served as exclusive financial advisor and
Shardul Amarchand served as legal advisor to ASK Group
* Nomura served as exclusive financial advisor and Cyril
Amarchand served as legal advisor to Advent International
* ASK Group CEO says franchise to focus on institutional
investors, family offices
* ASK Group's founders will retain a majority stake in
company and management team will continue to lead business
* Says financial terms were not disclosed
* ASK Group CEO says ask plans to build international
franchise for indian investment opportunities
Source text:
[Advent International acquires significant minority stake in ASK
Group, a leading investment and wealth manager in India. The
partnership to focus on accelerating ASK's growth by
strengthening its team, launching new products and expanding
internationally]