Dec 21 Advent International:

* Advent International acquires significant minority stake in ASK Group

* Moelis & Company served as exclusive financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand served as legal advisor to ASK Group

* Nomura served as exclusive financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand served as legal advisor to Advent International

* ASK Group CEO says franchise to focus on institutional investors, family offices

* ASK Group's founders will retain a majority stake in company and management team will continue to lead business

* Says financial terms were not disclosed

* ASK Group CEO says ask plans to build international franchise for indian investment opportunities Source text: [Advent International acquires significant minority stake in ASK Group, a leading investment and wealth manager in India. The partnership to focus on accelerating ASK's growth by strengthening its team, launching new products and expanding internationally]