BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Announces senior executive change
* Announces that Josip Kardun, chief executive officer of Atrium Group, has resigned from his role to pursue other business interests
* Kardun will remain in position until he leaves group on March 31, 2017 to help with an orderly transition
* Announces appointment of Liad Barzilai who will assume position of deputy chief executive officer of group with immediate effect
* Liad Barzilai will transition to role of chief executive officer of group upon expiry of Josip Kardun's term as group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results