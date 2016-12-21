BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 Telford Homes Plc
* Pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts for sale of Forge, Redclyffe Road, E6, to M&G Real Estate
* Development is currently under construction and is anticipated to be completed in 2019
* Third build to rent sale for 48.6 million stg
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results