Dec 21 Telford Homes Plc

* Pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts for sale of Forge, Redclyffe Road, E6, to M&G Real Estate

* Development is currently under construction and is anticipated to be completed in 2019

* Third build to rent sale for 48.6 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)