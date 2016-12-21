BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Pantaleon Entertainment AG :
* To co-produce with Studiocanal - joint venture with German distribution arm of French major Vivendi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares