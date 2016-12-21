BRIEF-Evoke Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Xbrane Biopharma AB :
* Signs agreement with BioAvenir for sales and marketing of Spherotide in Israel
* Has signed distribution agreement with BioAvenir for sales and marketing of Spherotide on Israeli market
* Estimates, based on expected price and penetration, that Spherotide has sales potential of about 5 million Swedish crowns ($535,361) annually in Israel
* Xbrane and BioAvenir will share profits from sales of Spheritode in Israel and Xbrane will receive license fee of 1 million crowns divided in upfront and milestone payments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3395 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 15 The Trump administration said on Monday it was vastly expanding the scope of a policy blocking U.S. assistance to foreign groups that perform or provide information about abortions, a move critics say will hinder women's access to critical care.