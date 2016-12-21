Dec 21 Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Signs agreement with BioAvenir for sales and marketing of Spherotide in Israel

* Has signed distribution agreement with BioAvenir for sales and marketing of Spherotide on Israeli market

* Estimates, based on expected price and penetration, that Spherotide has sales potential of about 5 million Swedish crowns ($535,361) annually in Israel

* Xbrane and BioAvenir will share profits from sales of Spheritode in Israel and Xbrane will receive license fee of 1 million crowns divided in upfront and milestone payments

