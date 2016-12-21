BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Pittards Plc :
* Overall performance for full year ending Dec. 31, 2016 is likely to be lower than our expectations at time of half year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock