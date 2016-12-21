BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Dairy Crest announces animal nutrition research partnership with Dupont Industrial Biosciences
Under partnership agreement, Danisco Animal Nutrition will support further product development and trials, commencing in January 2017
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results