BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Its unit, Ezentis Peru SAC, has renewed and extended a contract for maintenance, operation and construction of fixed and mobile network with Telefonica Peru
* The contract has a duration of four years and estimated amount is 100 million euros ($104 million)
($1 = 0.9608 euros)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares