BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Efore Plc :
* Agreed upon new credit arrangement amounting to 2 million euros ($2.1 million) for 6 months period
* Jussi Capital Oy, which belongs to related parties of company, has granted loan
* New loan arrangement will ensure Efore's financing of one-time costs resulting from structural changes
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares