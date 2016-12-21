Dec 21 Hansa Medical AB :

* Discontinues its Phase II study in acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP)

* Decision follows it's review of initial results from study demonstrating a non-favourable risk benefit profile

* This decision to discontinue study has no impact on Hansa Medical's ongoing studies with IdeS in renal transplantation or planned studies in other autoimmune indications

* Efficient cleaving of anti-ADAMTS13 autoantibodies did not result in a convincing positive effect on activity of ADAMTS13 enzyme