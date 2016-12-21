BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd -
* Lender entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Pursuant to agreement lender agreed to grant an unsecured loan in amount of hk$10 million to borrower
* Lender being unit Yvonne Credit Service Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock