BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer
Dec 21 Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :
* Decides on a future-oriented investment programme
* Financing of investment programme is based on the group's ongoing cash flows and a 25 million euros ($26 million) non-bank financing from pricoa capital group
* Investments in the period from 2017 to 2019 in the amount of 52 million euros ($1 = 0.9615 euros)
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock