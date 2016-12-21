BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Malaysia Building Society Bhd
* Received letter from bank negara malaysia stating that bnm has no objection for co to commence negotiations with shareholders of asian finance bank
* Negotiations with existing shareholders of asian finance bank regarding a proposed merger of mbsb and afb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017