* Says weighting of properties completed in 1990s and afterwards shall be 53 pct

* Weighting of properties completed before 1990 shall be 47 pct plus minus about 10 percentage points calculated from market value of investment portfolio.

* Key financial objectives remained unchanged

* Main strategic objective is raising equity capital to 110 million euros -120 million million euros ($114.5 million-$125 million) in 2017 and maintain ca. 20 pct p.a. growth over medium term Source text for Eikon:

