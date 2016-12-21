BRIEF-Unico American qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :
* Says weighting of properties completed in 1990s and afterwards shall be 53 pct
* Weighting of properties completed before 1990 shall be 47 pct plus minus about 10 percentage points calculated from market value of investment portfolio.
* Key financial objectives remained unchanged
* Main strategic objective is raising equity capital to 110 million euros -120 million million euros ($114.5 million-$125 million) in 2017 and maintain ca. 20 pct p.a. growth over medium term Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9619 euros)
* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2017