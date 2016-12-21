BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 BASF SE :
* Engenia herbicide from BASF approved for use in the U.S.
* Product will be available for use on dicamba-tolerant soybean and cotton crops for the 2017 season in North America
* Akebia and Vifor Pharma announce exclusive license agreement to provide vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care in the U.S. upon FDA approval