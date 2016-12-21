BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Multi Usage Holdings Bhd
* Multi usage-received notice of application dated 13 dec 2016 filed in pulau pinang high court on 13 dec 2016 by plaintiff against defendant
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm's preferred stock issue