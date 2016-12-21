Dec 21 Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd

* Announcement Cooperation Framework Agreement

* Unit and Jolywood (Taizhou) Sunwatt entered into a cooperation framework agreement

* Expected during first phase, co will supply 68 million pieces of A-grade N type super mono- crystalline wafers to Jolywood

* Agreement in relation to development of high-tech n-type photovoltaic battery products

* Jolywood will settle an advance payment of rmb20.4 -1- million to company within 10 days after date of framework agreement