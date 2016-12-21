BRIEF-FirstCash announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
Dec 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Company, as borrower, entered into a facility letter with a bank as lender
* Deal in relation to a term loan facility in an aggregate amount of up to hk$400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes