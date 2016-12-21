BRIEF-India's Vaibhav Global March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 87.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on five authorised dealer banks
* Penalty of 10,000 rupees each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank
* Penalty of 20,000 rupees on Deutsche Bank
* After considering facts of cases, banks' replies in matter, RBI came to conclusion that violations were substantiated, warranted imposition of penalty.
* Reserve Bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks, in response to which the banks submitted written replies and also made oral submissions thereon
* Imposed monetary penalty on five banks for violation of rbi's instructions on reporting requirements of foreign exchange management act, 1999 Source text: bit.ly/2hU7SUE
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------