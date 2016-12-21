BRIEF-Vipshop Holdings Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion
* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 21 Future Bright Holdings Ltd :
* Group will also provide all necessary information and documents to Hengqin Land Authority to cooperate with such investigation
* If land site would be ultimately found to be an idle land for not more than 1 year, this may lead to an idle land surcharge of about rmb41.87 million
* Received from planning and land bureau of administrative committee of Zhuhai Hengqin new area notice of idle land investigation
* Group will file a defence submission to rebut any such idle land allegation
* Notice due to a failure of group to commence its development construction works in Hengqin Island for more than one year after development milestone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing