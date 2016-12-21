BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Shoprite Investments Ltd :
* Notice to noteholders regarding the joint cautionary announcement
* Noteholders should consider contents of Shoprite/Steinhoff joint cautionary announcement issued on Dec. 14 when trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm’s preferred stock issue Source text: Further company coverage: