Dec 21 Liberbank SA :

* Estimates spread of accrued interest on application of the floor clauses at 83 million euros ($86.6 million) before taxes for the period until May 9, 2013

* Total liability of Liberbank for mortgage clauses amounts to about 259 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)