BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Liberbank SA :
* Estimates spread of accrued interest on application of the floor clauses at 83 million euros ($86.6 million) before taxes for the period until May 9, 2013
* Total liability of Liberbank for mortgage clauses amounts to about 259 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.