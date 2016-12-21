BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Aphria Inc:
* Aphria announces final approval of Copperstate transaction
* Acquired an additional 5% membership interest in Copperstate Farms Investors LLC increasing its ownership to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
