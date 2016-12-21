BRIEF-Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board
* Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board of directors
Dec 21 Paion AG :
* Its Chinese remimazolam licensing partner Yichang Humanwell informed Paion that their second phase I study started in September 2016 has successfully completed recruitment
* Phase II study in procedural sedation in China will start shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bioverativ appoints Geno J. Germano to company's board of directors
* Milestone Scientific reports 53% increase in handpiece sales attributable to USA and Canada for the first quarter of 2017