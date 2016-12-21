Dec 21 Apollo Education Group Inc :
* Apollo Education-U.S. Department Of Education provided
supplemental response to preacquisition review application filed
by University Of Phoenix, Western International University
* Queso must demonstrate that immediately following merger,
it has $200 million of cash on its balance sheet
* Apollo Education - supplemental DoE preacquisition
response also clarified manner in which enrollment, retention
and graduation rates will be calculated
* Apollo Education Group - co informed by Queso that it
acknowledges and accepts mandatory requirements stipulated in
initial doe preacquisition response
* Apollo Education Group - within ten days after merger,
Queso would be required to post letters of credit with DoE in
aggregate amount of $154.3 million
* Apollo Education - response from department in connection
with review regarding pending merger with AP VIII Queso
Holdings, L.P.
Source text: (bit.ly/2hTfEeZ)
