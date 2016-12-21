BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd
* Board has resolved that, Zhang Furong will perform duties of chairman of board prior to election of a succeeding chairman of board
* Board proposed appointment of Li Zongtang as an executive director of fifth session of board
* Board received a resignation letter from Wen Yuanhua informing board of his resignation as an executive director
* Received a resignation letter from Yuan Fuhua as an executive director of bank, chairman of board
* Board proposed appointment of Sun Liguo as president of bank
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.