BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Metlife Inc
* Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 - SEC filing
* Metlife Inc says amendment provides, 2014 credit agreement will be amended and restated upon completion of separation of brighthouse financial segment
* Metlife Inc says all borrowings under amended and restated credit agreement must be repaid by December 20, 2021
* Metlife Inc says amended, restated credit agreement provide for borrowings or issuance of letters of credit up to $3 billion committed by lenders party thereto
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm's preferred stock issue