BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Isiklar Enerji
* To transfer 37.0 million shares in Usas Yatirimlar Holding to Ozisik Insaat for 16.6 million lira ($4.73 million) corresponding to a debt reduction
* After the transaction company share in Usas Yatirimlar will drop to 24.85 percent
* Ozisik Insaat's share in Usas Yatirimlar will increase to 28.69 percent and there wont be any change Usas's management control
($1 = 3.5130 liras)
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm's preferred stock issue