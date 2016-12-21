Dec 21 Immuron Ltd

* Immuron Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $17.25 million - SEC filing

* Immuron Ltd says intend to apply for a listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMROY"

* Immuron Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co underwriting the IPO

* Immuron Ltd says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee