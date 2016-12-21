BRIEF-Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
Dec 21 Immuron Ltd
* Immuron Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $17.25 million - SEC filing
* Immuron Ltd says intend to apply for a listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMROY"
* Immuron Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co underwriting the IPO
* Immuron Ltd says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ieNZEA) Further company coverage:
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares
* Declared a dividend on the outstanding shares of the firm’s preferred stock issue Source text: Further company coverage: