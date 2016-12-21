BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in second pivotal phase 3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc says its pivotal Intandem2 phase 3 clinical trial of sotagliflozin met its primary endpoint
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results