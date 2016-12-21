BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences announce clinical collaboration to evaluate opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says study to evaluate potential of CB-839 plus opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results